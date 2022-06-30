USINDOPACOM service members earned German Armed Forces proficiency and marksmanship badges

Staff Sgt. Brandon Schuster, a cavalry scout assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarter and Headquarters Support Battalion, U.S. Army Pacific, receives the gold Schützenschnur badge June 30 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during 25th Infantry Division's German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and Schützenschnur badge awarding ceremony. The Schützenschnur badge is a foreign award for weapons proficiency from the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany decorations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Perla Alfaro)

