INDOPACOM service members earned German Armed Forces proficiency and marksmanship badges

A U.S. Army Pacific Soldier receives the silver German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and the silver Schützenschnur badge June 30 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during 25th Infantry Division's German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and Schützenschnur badge awarding ceremony. The GAFPB and Schützenschnur badges are the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany decorations and are two of the several foreign awards U.S. service members can earn and wear on their dress uniform. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Perla Alfaro)

