Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221214-N-CW190-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 14, 2022) Landing signal officers, also known as paddles, facilitate the safe landing of aircraft on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mason Congleton)

