Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221212-N-PQ495-1064 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 12, 2022) Sailors on the bridge of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) view San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27). Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 01:52
|Photo ID:
|7577450
|VIRIN:
|221212-N-PQ495-1064
|Resolution:
|3148x2518
|Size:
|808.36 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
