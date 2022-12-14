221214-N-PQ495-1136 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 14, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during flight operations. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.01.2023 01:52 Photo ID: 7577449 VIRIN: 221214-N-PQ495-1136 Resolution: 3425x2141 Size: 790.71 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Larissa Dougherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.