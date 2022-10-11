Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American and Japanese Airmen develop interoperability for the future [Image 3 of 4]

    American and Japanese Airmen develop interoperability for the future

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Maintenance airmen with the U.S. Air Force Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center and 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, take photos with each other after working together for two-weeks during the Advance Tactics Aircrew Course, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, November 10, 2022. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:49
    Photo ID: 7576902
    VIRIN: 221110-Z-YI114-1927
    Resolution: 8093x5395
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American and Japanese Airmen develop interoperability for the future [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    American and Japanese Airmen develop interoperability for the future
    American and Japanese Airmen develop interoperability for the future
    American and Japanese Airmen develop interoperability for the future
    American and Japanese Airmen develop interoperability for the future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    international relations
    school house
    air mobility command
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT