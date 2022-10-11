Maintenance airmen with the U.S. Air Force Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center and 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, take photos with each other after working together for two-weeks during the Advance Tactics Aircrew Course, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, November 10, 2022. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:49 Photo ID: 7576902 VIRIN: 221110-Z-YI114-1927 Resolution: 8093x5395 Size: 7.53 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American and Japanese Airmen develop interoperability for the future [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.