American and Japanese Airmen develop interoperability for the future

The aircrew of a C-130H Hercules with the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, disembark the aircraft after a training sortie at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, November 10, 2022. The aircrew of the 401st TAS were attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

