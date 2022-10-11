A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron and a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, sit on the flight line while crews prepare for a training sortie during the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, November 10, 2022. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:49 Photo ID: 7576900 VIRIN: 221110-Z-YI114-1615 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 5.56 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American and Japanese Airmen develop interoperability for the future [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.