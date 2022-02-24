Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    A CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter is loaded aboard Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 103 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Feb. 24. LCAC 103 transited from Panama City, Fla., to NAS Pensacola where the CH-46 was loaded and then transported to Eglin AFB to be used to support future training operations for the Air Force Special Operations Command Special Tactics Training Squadron. (U.S. Navy photo/Eric Pierce)

