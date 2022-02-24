A CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter is loaded aboard Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 103 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Feb. 24. LCAC 103 transited from Panama City, Fla., to NAS Pensacola where the CH-46 was loaded and then transported to Eglin AFB to be used to support future training operations for the Air Force Special Operations Command Special Tactics Training Squadron. (U.S. Navy photo/Eric Pierce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:09 Photo ID: 7576893 VIRIN: 220224-N-DF738-0002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 0 B Location: FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.