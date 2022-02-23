Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training

    Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Skip Whitmore, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City, marshals a Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicle onto shore south of Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 24. The amphibious landing craft carried a CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter from Pensacola to be used for training purposes within Eglin Air Force Base range. U.S. Highway 98 was closed for a brief time during the LCAC’s departure from the area. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    This work, Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Collaboration
    Air Force
    NSWC PCD
    NSWC Panama City Division
    Landing Craft Air Cushion

