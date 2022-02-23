Skip Whitmore, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City, marshals a Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicle onto shore south of Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 24. The amphibious landing craft carried a CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter from Pensacola to be used for training purposes within Eglin Air Force Base range. U.S. Highway 98 was closed for a brief time during the LCAC’s departure from the area. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7576892
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-OC707-001
|Resolution:
|3000x1488
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT