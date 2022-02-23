Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training

Skip Whitmore, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City, marshals a Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicle onto shore south of Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 24. The amphibious landing craft carried a CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter from Pensacola to be used for training purposes within Eglin Air Force Base range. U.S. Highway 98 was closed for a brief time during the LCAC’s departure from the area. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

