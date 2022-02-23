Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training

A CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter exits a Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicle south of Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 24. The amphibious landing craft transported the helicopter from Pensacola to be used for training purposes on Eglin Air Force Base range. U.S. Highway 98 was closed for a brief time during the LCAC’s departure from the area. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

