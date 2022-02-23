Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    A CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter exits a Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicle south of Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 24. The amphibious landing craft transported the helicopter from Pensacola to be used for training purposes on Eglin Air Force Base range. U.S. Highway 98 was closed for a brief time during the LCAC’s departure from the area. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:09
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    This work, Navy Ship to Shore Connector delivers CH-46 for Air Force training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

