Airman 1st Class Geovannah Vazquez, a crew chief with the Rhode Island Air National Guard’s 143rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares to set up a vibration analyzer on a C-130J Super Hercules at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Miss., Aug. 15, 2022, as part of Maintenance University. More than 300 Air Guardsmen from Kentucky, Texas, West Virginia, Rhode Island and California trained on career-specific proficiencies during the intensive week-long course. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 16:10 Photo ID: 7576854 VIRIN: 220815-Z-JU667-0542 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 4 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance University provides training for Airmen from five states [Image 10 of 10], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.