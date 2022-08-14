Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance University provides training for Airmen from five states [Image 1 of 10]

    Maintenance University provides training for Airmen from five states

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen service the liquid oxygen system on a C-130J Super Hercules at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Miss., Aug. 14, 2022, as part of Maintenance University. More than 300 Air Guardsmen from Kentucky, Texas, West Virginia, Rhode Island and California trained on career-specific proficiencies during the intensive week-long course. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Maintenance University trains 300 Airmen in joint field environment

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Maintenance University
    123rd Maintenance Squadron

