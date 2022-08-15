Maintenance University provides training for Airmen from five states

Airman 1st Class Nik Schultz, a crew chief with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, installs a jack pad on a C-130J Super Hercules at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Miss., Aug. 15, 2022, as part of Maintenance University. More than 300 Air Guardsmen from Kentucky, Texas, West Virginia, Rhode Island and California trained on career-specific proficiencies during the intensive week-long course. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

