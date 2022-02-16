Agile Combat Employment Exercise

Mr. Caleb Gibson leads a C2IMERA training on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb, 16, 2022. The C2 force element of the lead wing will organize as an A-Staff in order to easily integrate with existing Joint C2 structure and provide expeditionary Wing C2 for subordinate forces in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bassham)

Date Taken: 02.16.2022
Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
by SrA Cheyenne Bassham