    Agile Combat Employment Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne Bassham 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 366th Fighter Wing set up the wing operations center (WOC) on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb, 16, 2022. A lead wing ‘s operations center is used to command and control sortie generation for multiple mission generation squadrons which may or may not come from the same air base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bassham)

    This work, Agile Combat Employment Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Cheyenne Bassham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    366th Fighter Wing
    MHAFB
    Agile Combat Employment

