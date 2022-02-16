Mr. Caleb Gibson leads a C2IMERA training on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb, 16, 2022. The C2 force element of the lead wing will organize as an A-Staff in order to easily integrate with existing Joint C2 structure and provide expeditionary Wing C2 for subordinate forces in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Bassham)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 02:06
|Photo ID:
|7576496
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-XG511-254
|Resolution:
|7351x4906
|Size:
|15.05 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Combat Employment Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Cheyenne Bassham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT