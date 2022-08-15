Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Lt. Katlyn Deveau | CST 2022 [Image 2 of 3]

    2nd Lt. Katlyn Deveau | CST 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    2nd Lt. Katlyn Deveau assists the Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training (CST) tactical operations center (TOC), Fort Knox, Ky., Aug. 15, 2022. Deveau commissioned in the spring from the Citadel and volunteered to support CST before heading to the Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) later in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    CST
    The Citadel
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Summer Training

