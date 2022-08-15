2nd Lt. Katlyn Deveau assists the Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training (CST) tactical operations center (TOC), Fort Knox, Ky., Aug. 15, 2022. Deveau commissioned in the spring from the Citadel and volunteered to support CST before heading to the Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) later in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 22:39
|Photo ID:
|7576397
|VIRIN:
|220815-A-YR592-778
|Resolution:
|2173x1440
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Lt. Katlyn Deveau | CST 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
