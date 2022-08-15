2nd Lt. Katlyn Deveau | CST 2022

2nd Lt. Katlyn Deveau assists the Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training (CST) tactical operations center (TOC), Fort Knox, Ky., Aug. 15, 2022. Deveau commissioned in the spring from the Citadel and volunteered to support CST before heading to the Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) later in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

