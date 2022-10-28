Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike Promotion Ceremony | 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike Promotion Ceremony | 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2022

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike shares her Army story during her promotion ceremony, Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 28, 2022. Azubuike assumed command as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command following her promotion. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

    This work, Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike Promotion Ceremony | 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

