Army JROTC National Drill and Fitness Competitions | 2022

A drill sergeant watches closely as Cadets from Ronald Reagan High School compete in the unarmed regulation division during the Army JROTC National Drill Championships, Daytona Beach, Fla., April 14, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)
|04.14.2022
|12.30.2022 22:39
|7576396
|220414-A-YR592-716
|2616x3923
|4.72 MB
|DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
|1
|0
