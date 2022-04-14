Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army JROTC National Drill and Fitness Competitions | 2022

    DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    A drill sergeant watches closely as Cadets from Ronald Reagan High School compete in the unarmed regulation division during the Army JROTC National Drill Championships, Daytona Beach, Fla., April 14, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

