Whatcom County levee repair to start Saturday

WHATCOM COUNTY, WASH (Dec. 28, 2022) - Water rushes over levee near Slater Road in Whatcom County (Washington) following days of rain, snow melt and ice. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responding to repair the levee at the request of the county.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 17:42 Location: WHATCOM COUNTY, WA, US