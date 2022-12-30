Whatcom County levee repair to start Saturday

Courtesy Photo | WHATCOM COUNTY, WASH (Dec. 28, 2022) - Water rushes over levee near Slater Road in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WHATCOM COUNTY, WASH (Dec. 28, 2022) - Water rushes over levee near Slater Road in Whatcom County (Washington) following days of rain, snow melt and ice. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responding to repair the levee at the request of the county. see less | View Image Page

SEATTLE - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District is responding to a levee breach along the Nooksack River near Slater Road in Whatcom County, Washington. The district activated its Emergency Operations Center yesterday to oversee the work and continue to provide technical assistance to communities affected by flood and king tide related impacts.



Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee. Whatcom County requested USACE’s assistance to repair the levee.



Emergency work to close the breach is expected to begin Saturday and continue through next week. Crews will stabilize the levee by placing rock armor along the 200-foot-long damaged section.



USACE completed repairs on this section of levee last year following the historic flooding of winter 2021.



Over the past week, USACE provided technical assistance to the Whatcom County, Snohomish County, the City of Aberdeen in Grays Harbor County, Kitsap County, and Island County Diking District #1. USACE flood teams are also working to help local communities prepare for the next round of king tides expected later in January.



Public Law 84-99 enables USACE to assist state and local authorities in flood fight activities and the repair of flood protection structures. The purpose is to prevent loss of life and minimize property damage associated with severe weather.



Private citizens seeking sandbags should contact their local government offices.

The National Weather Service issues flood watches and warnings and should be consulted for that information.