    Whatcom County levee repair to start Saturday [Image 1 of 4]

    Whatcom County levee repair to start Saturday

    WHATCOM COUNTY , WA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    WHATCOM COUNTY, WASH (Dec. 28, 2022) - Water rushes over levee near Slater Road in Whatcom County (Washington) following days of rain, snow melt and ice. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responding to repair the levee at the request of the county.

    Emergency Management
    Seattle District
    Whatcom County
    levee repair
    Flood & Coastal Risk Management

