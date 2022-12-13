Susanne Davis, with husband Kent Davis, attend her retirement ceremony. December 14, 2022
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 17:30
|Photo ID:
|7576319
|VIRIN:
|221230-A-JV047-0005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Susanne Davis and Husband Kent Davis attend her retirement ceremony. December 1, 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Elizabeth Concepcion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chicago District Planning Chief retires after 35 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT