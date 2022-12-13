Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Susanne Davis, Chicago District Planning Branch Chief, retires from federal service [Image 1 of 3]

    Susanne Davis, Chicago District Planning Branch Chief, retires from federal service

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Concepcion 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    COL Paul Culberson, Chicago District Commander, presents Susanne Davis her retirement certificate after 42 years of federal service.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 17:30
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Susanne Davis, Chicago District Planning Branch Chief, retires from federal service
    Susanne Davis, Chicago District hard at work with Coworker Leslie Bush
    Susanne Davis and Husband Kent Davis attend her retirement ceremony. December 1, 2022

    Chicago District Planning Chief retires after 35 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    USACEChicago
    Civilian Retirement

