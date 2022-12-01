Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Susanne Davis, Chicago District hard at work with Coworker Leslie Bush [Image 2 of 3]

    Susanne Davis, Chicago District hard at work with Coworker Leslie Bush

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.1990

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Susanne Davis, Chicago District, hard at work with Coworker Leslie Bush circa 1990's

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.1990
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 17:30
    Location: US
    Chicago District Planning Chief retires after 35 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

