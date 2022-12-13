Johnny Bray received his retirement certificate from Col. Timothy Hudson, Tulsa District Commander, during a ceremony at the Eufaula Dam Powerhouse, Dec. 13.

Bray completed more than 40 years of service to the Tulsa District after finishing his final shift, December 29, 2022.

This work, Bray's Last Day: The final shift after 40 years [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.