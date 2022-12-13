Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bray's Last Day: The final shift after 40 years [Image 2 of 2]

    Bray's Last Day: The final shift after 40 years

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Johnny Bray received his retirement certificate from Col. Timothy Hudson, Tulsa District Commander, during a ceremony at the Eufaula Dam Powerhouse, Dec. 13.
    Bray completed more than 40 years of service to the Tulsa District after finishing his final shift, December 29, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 16:20
    Photo ID: 7576274
    VIRIN: 221213-A-PO406-076
    Resolution: 2304x2400
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bray's Last Day: The final shift after 40 years [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bray's Last Day: The final shift after 40 years
    Bray's Last Day: The final shift after 40 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bray's Last Day: The final shift after 40 years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dam
    Oklahoma
    Maintenance
    Eufaula
    Hydopower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT