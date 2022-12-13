Bray's Last Day: The final shift after 40 years

Johnny Bray received his retirement certificate from Col. Timothy Hudson, Tulsa District Commander, during a ceremony at the Eufaula Dam Powerhouse, Dec. 13.
Bray completed more than 40 years of service to the Tulsa District after finishing his final shift, December 29, 2022.
