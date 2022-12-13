Johnny Bray and his family during his retirement ceremony at the Eufaula Dam powerhouse, December 13, 2022.
Bray completed his last shift at Eufaula Dam, Dec. 29.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7576273
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-PO406-028
|Resolution:
|3352x2304
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bray's Last Day: The final shift after 40 years [Image 2 of 2], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bray's Last Day: The final shift after 40 years
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT