Defense Logistics Agency Distribution is receiving COVID-19 test kits at a contracted warehouse in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, January 18, 2022, and trans-shipping the test kits to a U.S. Postal Service hub in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 14:06
|Photo ID:
|7576170
|VIRIN:
|220118-D-D0441-0004
|Resolution:
|1166x780
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA COVID-19 Test Kits [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT