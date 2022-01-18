Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA COVID-19 Test Kits [Image 3 of 3]

    DLA COVID-19 Test Kits

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Distribution is receiving COVID-19 test kits at a contracted warehouse in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, January 18, 2022, and trans-shipping the test kits to a U.S. Postal Service hub in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:06
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
    TAGS

    COVID 19

