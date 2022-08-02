Ingraham views test kit

Brent Ingraham, executive director of the Defense Department’s Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, left, and Army Col. Anthony Bostick from Defense Logistics Agency Current Operations, watch Shaun Summers, center, from the Defense Contract Management Agency inspect the package with a COVID-19 test Feb. 8, 2022, in a DLA Distribution contracted warehouse in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The warehouse is receiving and distributing at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S. Postal Service hubs as part of the White House and Department of Health and Human Services initiative.

