    SAPR Infographic [Image 23 of 24]

    SAPR Infographic

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chase Sealey 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220614-N-WO188-1001 (Jun. 14, 2022) Digital Graphic created via Adobe Illustrator. Used aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), to inform sailors of sexual assault reporting options. (U.S. Navy digital graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chase Sealey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 09:52
    Photo ID: 7575924
    VIRIN: 220614-N-WO188-1001
    Resolution: 9000x6000
    Size: 17.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR Infographic [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Chase Sealey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Awareness
    SAPR
    Graphic

