220522-N-WN039-1001 (May 22, 2022) Digital Graphic created via Adobe Illustrator. Used aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), in support of mental health awareness month. (U.S. Navy digital graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Lordin)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 09:52
|Photo ID:
|7575918
|VIRIN:
|220522-N-WN039-1001
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|13.99 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mental Health Awareness [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Lordin Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT