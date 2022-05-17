Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSWC Panama City technical departments battle in Director’s Cup challenge [Image 3 of 3]

    NSWC Panama City technical departments battle in Director’s Cup challenge

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Robert Lindee 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division A Department's – “The Bandits” – amphibious vehicle transitions from water to land at Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., during preliminary trials of the Technical Director's Cup, May 17, 2022. The basic concept of our robot is a duck boat. The challenge involved transitioning from sea to land and we approached this with an amphibious design. In essence, it’s a pontoon boat with wheels, stated A Department Team Captain Jared Wampler. (U.S. Navy photo by Bob Lindee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 08:20
    Photo ID: 7575869
    VIRIN: 220517-N-YT960-019
    Resolution: 1732x1155
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Panama City technical departments battle in Director’s Cup challenge [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Lindee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSWC Panama City technical departments battle in Director’s Cup challenge
    NSWC Panama City technical departments battle in Director’s Cup challenge
    NSWC Panama City technical departments battle in Director’s Cup challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC Panama City technical departments battle in Director&rsquo;s Cup challenge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    competition

    autonomous

    NSWC PCD

    technical director's cup

    TAGS

    competition
    autonomous
    NSWC PCD
    technical director's cup
    navigation course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT