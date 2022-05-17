NSWC Panama City technical departments battle in Director’s Cup challenge

Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division A Department's – “The Bandits” – amphibious vehicle transitions from water to land at Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., during preliminary trials of the Technical Director's Cup, May 17, 2022. The basic concept of our robot is a duck boat. The challenge involved transitioning from sea to land and we approached this with an amphibious design. In essence, it’s a pontoon boat with wheels, stated A Department Team Captain Jared Wampler. (U.S. Navy photo by Bob Lindee)

