NSWC Panama City technical departments battle in Director’s Cup challenge

Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division X Department's – “The aXolotls” – amphibious vehicle transitions from water to land at Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., during preliminary trials of the Technical Director's Cup, May 17, 2022. They chose to build an amphibious vehicle capable of autonomous navigation both on land and at sea, quickly transitioning between the two, according to X Department Team Captain Melanie MacBain. (U.S. Navy photo by Bob Lindee)

