NSWC Panama City technical departments battle in Director’s Cup challenge

Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division E Department's – “The Swag (SeaWater Air & Ground) Surfers” – amphibious vehicle navigates the second leg of the three-part requirement at Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., during preliminary trials of the Technical Director's Cup, May 17, 2022. The Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) is such a prominent part of E Department, we wanted to incorporate an air-cushioned vehicle when we heard that the competition would involve an amphibious landing, stated E Department Team Mentor Blake Ivy. (U.S. Navy photo by Bob Lindee)

