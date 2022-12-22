Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

221222-N-XK462-1064 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 22, 2022) U.S. Navy aircraft launch off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

