    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221222-N-XK462-1064 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 22, 2022) U.S. Navy aircraft launch off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 07:28
    Photo ID: 7575839
    VIRIN: 221222-N-XK462-1064
    Resolution: 2081x2601
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

