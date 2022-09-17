220917-N-XK462-1061 SAN DIEGO, Calif., (Sep. 17, 2022) Sailors heave the rat-tail stopper on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 07:28
|Photo ID:
|7575838
|VIRIN:
|220917-N-XK462-1061
|Resolution:
|3793x2782
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Heave The Line [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
