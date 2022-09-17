Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Heave The Line [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220917-N-XK462-1061 SAN DIEGO, Calif., (Sep. 17, 2022) Sailors heave the rat-tail stopper on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 07:28
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Heave The Line [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Fantail

