Bunker Hill Aircraft Firefighting

221229-N-YV347-1191 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 29, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors fight a simulated fire during an aviation fire fighting drill on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, a part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy ‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

