    Bunker Hill Aircraft Firefighting [Image 2 of 6]

    Bunker Hill Aircraft Firefighting

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    221229-N-YV347-1077 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 29, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors get in position to fight a simulated fire during an aviation fire fighting drill on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, a part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy ‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

