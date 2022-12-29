Bunker Hill Aircraft Firefighting

221229-N-YV347-1172 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 29, 2022) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman Fireman Cristian Vazquez, from San Antonio, simulates the rescue of Lt. Gabriel Malate, from Atsugi, Japan, assigned to the "Battle Cats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during an aviation firefighting drill on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, a part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy ‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

