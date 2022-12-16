The purpose of the USACE Leadership The purpose of the USACE Leadership Development Program is to develop results oriented, agile leaders with broad perspectives who lead people and lead change in complex environments. The South Pacific Division Regional Leadership Development Program builds upon District leadership programs to further this objective, bringing leaders from across the division to build individual confidence and leadership skills, encourage innovation and develop and understand of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers structure, operations, and missions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 18:37 Photo ID: 7575413 VIRIN: 221216-A-PZ119-0060 Resolution: 2250x1650 Size: 2.17 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regional Leadership Development Program [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.