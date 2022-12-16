Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Leadership Development Program

    Regional Leadership Development Program

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Col. Chad Caldwell presents Heather Grommet her Regional Leadership Development Program graduation certificate. The purpose of the USACE Leadership Development Program is to develop results oriented, agile leaders with broad perspectives who lead people and lead change in complex environments. The South Pacific Division Regional Leadership Development Program builds upon District leadership programs to further this objective, bringing leaders from across the division to build individual confidence and leadership skills, encourage innovation and develop and understand of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers structure, operations, and missions.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
