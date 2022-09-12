Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 3 of 3]

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Photo by Seaman Giovannie Otero-santiago 

    USS Harry S Truman

    221208-N-YT061-1333 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 8, 2022) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Albert Mitchell, from Jacksonville, Texas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), receives an award for being selected as Sailor of the year during Truman’s holiday party. Truman is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a scheduled Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Giovannie Otero-Santiago)

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Forged by the Sea

