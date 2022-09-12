221208-N-YT061-1333 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 8, 2022) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Albert Mitchell, from Jacksonville, Texas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), receives an award for being selected as Sailor of the year during Truman’s holiday party. Truman is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a scheduled Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Giovannie Otero-Santiago)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 18:10 Photo ID: 7575369 VIRIN: 221128-N-YT061-1333 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1021.55 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 3 of 3], by SN Giovannie Otero-santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.