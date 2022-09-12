221208-N-YT061-1333 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 8, 2022) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Albert Mitchell, from Jacksonville, Texas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), receives an award for being selected as Sailor of the year during Truman’s holiday party. Truman is currently in port onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a scheduled Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Giovannie Otero-Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7575369
|VIRIN:
|221128-N-YT061-1333
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1021.55 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 3 of 3], by SN Giovannie Otero-santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT