    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 2 of 3]

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Lindsey Kish 

    USS Harry S Truman

    221014-N-SN530-1213 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 14, 2022) Norwegian Army Brigadier General Ivar Knotten, Directorate of Capability Development (DACOS), and distinguished visitors visit the bridge of Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a scheduled tour, Oct. 14, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lindsey Kish)

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.
