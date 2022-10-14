221014-N-SN530-1213 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 14, 2022) Norwegian Army Brigadier General Ivar Knotten, Directorate of Capability Development (DACOS), and distinguished visitors visit the bridge of Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a scheduled tour, Oct. 14, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lindsey Kish)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7575363
|VIRIN:
|221014-N-SN530-1213
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|861.11 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 3 of 3], by SN Lindsey Kish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT