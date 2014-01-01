22031-N-NV669-1124 ADRIATIC SEA (May 31, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits in formation with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), the Italian Navy Cavour-class aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), the Andrea Doria-class air defense destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D 5530), and the Spanish Navy aircraft carrier ESPS Juan Carlos and the guided-missile destroyer ESPS Almirante Juan De Borbon in support of Neptune Shield 22, May 31, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, an Amphibious Ready Group and a Marine Expeditionary Unit to support the defense of the alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonough)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 18:10
|Photo ID:
|7575362
|VIRIN:
|220531-N-NV669-1124
|Resolution:
|3200x1275
|Size:
|731.09 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT