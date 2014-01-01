Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.01.2014

    USS Harry S Truman

    22031-N-NV669-1124 ADRIATIC SEA (May 31, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits in formation with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), the Italian Navy Cavour-class aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), the Andrea Doria-class air defense destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D 5530), and the Spanish Navy aircraft carrier ESPS Juan Carlos and the guided-missile destroyer ESPS Almirante Juan De Borbon in support of Neptune Shield 22, May 31, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, an Amphibious Ready Group and a Marine Expeditionary Unit to support the defense of the alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Miles McDonough)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 18:10
    Photo ID: 7575362
    VIRIN: 220531-N-NV669-1124
    Resolution: 3200x1275
    Size: 731.09 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.
    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.
    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

