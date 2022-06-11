Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    507th ARW Wing photo 2022 [Image 6 of 6]

    507th ARW Wing photo 2022

    OK, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2022

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 507th Air Refueling Wing stands in formation for a wing photo Nov. 6, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base. The Okies celebrated 50 years at Tinker in 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2022
    Okies celebrate Golden anniversary at Tinker

