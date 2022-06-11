The 507th Air Refueling Wing stands in formation for a wing photo Nov. 6, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base. The Okies celebrated 50 years at Tinker in 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly)
This work, 507th ARW Wing photo 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Okies celebrate Golden anniversary at Tinker
