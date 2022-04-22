Tech. Sgt. Grant Andrus, dedicated KC-135 crew chief with the 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, poses with nose art on his jet April 22, 2022, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The artwork on 0051 is the Okies Heritage patch, depicting all the aircraft the 507th ARW has flown over the past 50 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Amanda Hacman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 17:58 Photo ID: 7575357 VIRIN: 220422-F-AO039-1002 Resolution: 3697x2773 Size: 1.05 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tankers receive nose art [Image 6 of 6], by Lt. Col. Amanda Hacman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.