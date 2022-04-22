Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tankers receive nose art

    Tankers receive nose art

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. Amanda Hacman 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, place nose art on a KC-135 April 22, 2022. The artwork on 0051 is the Okies Heritage patch, depicting all the aircraft the 507th ARW has flown over the past 50 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Amanda Hacman)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    This work, Tankers receive nose art [Image 6 of 6], by Lt. Col. Amanda Hacman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    50th Anniversary
    nose art
    507arw

