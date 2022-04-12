SERE instructs island survival to 15th AS

U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists assigned to the 437th Operations Support Squadron, stationed at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, instruct Airmen on island survival skills at Anderson Air Force Base, Dec. 5, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing are conducting off-station training in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibilities to hone global reach and readiness capabilities. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

