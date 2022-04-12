Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE instructs island survival to 15th AS [Image 3 of 3]

    SERE instructs island survival to 15th AS

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.04.2022

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists assigned to the 437th Operations Support Squadron, stationed at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, instruct Airmen on island survival skills at Anderson Air Force Base, Dec. 5, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing are conducting off-station training in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibilities to hone global reach and readiness capabilities. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 14:59
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE instructs island survival to 15th AS [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SERE
    1CTCS"
    "15 AS
    437 OSS

