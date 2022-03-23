Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scorpion Lens: Close Quarters Battle [Image 1 of 3]

    Scorpion Lens: Close Quarters Battle

    EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mickel McGann aims at a target during a simulated gunfight that is part of exercise Scorpion Lens at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina on March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide pre-deployment and deployment training to Combat Camera Public Affairs Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

    South Carolina
    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    USAF
    Training
    Scorpion Lens 22

