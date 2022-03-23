U.S. Air Force Capt. Mickel McGann aims at a target during a simulated gunfight that is part of exercise Scorpion Lens at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina on March 23, 2022. The 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) holds Exercise Scorpion Lens annually to provide pre-deployment and deployment training to Combat Camera Public Affairs Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 14:59 Photo ID: 7575175 VIRIN: 220323-F-MO425-0564 Resolution: 2373x1579 Size: 2.5 MB Location: EASTOVER (MCCRADY TRAINING CENTER), SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scorpion Lens: Close Quarters Battle [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.